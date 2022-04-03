Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

