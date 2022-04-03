ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 897,335 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

