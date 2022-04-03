Avista (NYSE:AVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVA. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

AVA stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Avista by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avista by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,760,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

