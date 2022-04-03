American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $168.84 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.32.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $355,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.