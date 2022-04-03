AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.80.

NYSE AXS opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

