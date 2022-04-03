Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock worth $2,996,188. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.