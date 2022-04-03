New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,801,000 after buying an additional 349,695 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

