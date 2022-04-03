New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,961 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

ABG opened at $157.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.