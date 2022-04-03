Strs Ohio Has $960,000 Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

AL stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

