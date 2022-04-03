National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $761.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

