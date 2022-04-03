New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,037 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of TripAdvisor worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,060,962 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

