First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 341,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 48.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCF opened at $15.23 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

