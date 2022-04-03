New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Haemonetics worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,216,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

