National Bank of Canada FI Invests $450,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

