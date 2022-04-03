National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 28,937 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after acquiring an additional 578,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after acquiring an additional 415,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

