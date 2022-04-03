Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 5.4%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 85,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,064,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $720.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.