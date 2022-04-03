Short Interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expands By 24.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 52-week low of $97.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
