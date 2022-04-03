National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000.

KBE opened at $51.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

