National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $39.49 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

