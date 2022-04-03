Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 7,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

WPM stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $141,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after buying an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

