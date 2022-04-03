National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFTAU. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $103,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $912,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,368,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFTAU opened at $9.93 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

