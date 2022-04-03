National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matson by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Matson by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

