Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Grows By 24.1%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 15,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.53.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Athersys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 335,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.