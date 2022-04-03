UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,610,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 17,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of UWM by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of UWM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of UWM by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of UWM by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.94. UWM has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Several research firms have commented on UWMC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

