StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $413.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.29.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,602,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

