Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.54) to GBX 1,060 ($13.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,325.63 ($17.36).

ECM opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.73) on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,111.60. The company has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

