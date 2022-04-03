Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 988 ($12.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.00).

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.20), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($660,204.35).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

