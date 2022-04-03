Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HSW opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hostelworld Group has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £94.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

In related news, insider Eimear Moloney purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £39,500 ($51,742.21). Also, insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £85,541.25 ($112,052.99).

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

