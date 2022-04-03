Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.46) to GBX 1,026 ($13.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.11).

Get Marlowe alerts:

LON MRL opened at GBX 884 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25. Marlowe has a 52-week low of GBX 714 ($9.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,094 ($14.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 845.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 903.85. The firm has a market cap of £847.17 million and a P/E ratio of -680.00.

In related news, insider Adam Councell purchased 5,600 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 892 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($65,433.59).

Marlowe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.