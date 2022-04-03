Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $451,212.30 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Laura Francis sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $451,212.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $396,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $208.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -693.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,345,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after purchasing an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.