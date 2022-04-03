Shore Capital Lowers Knights Group (LON:KGH) to Sell

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 454.17 ($5.95).

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.15) on Thursday. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($6.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £138.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

In other news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.76), for a total value of £40,452.72 ($52,990.20).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

