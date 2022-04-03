Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $520,000.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.94 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

