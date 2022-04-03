Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CAO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SITC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,670,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,749,000 after acquiring an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

