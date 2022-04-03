Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CAO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SITC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.61.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,670,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,749,000 after acquiring an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
