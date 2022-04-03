Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells 40,756 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $20,621.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

ISEE opened at $17.79 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,098,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.