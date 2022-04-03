Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells 40,756 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $20,621.00.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

ISEE opened at $17.79 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,098,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.