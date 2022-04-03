StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

