Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

VLD opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

