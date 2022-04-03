JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) to Overweight

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

VRT opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,562,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

