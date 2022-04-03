StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Viad (NYSE:VVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Viad from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE VVI opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Moster purchased 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Viad by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Viad by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Viad by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

