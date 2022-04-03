Waters (NYSE:WAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $369.67.
Waters stock opened at $308.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters has a 12-month low of $286.34 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.
