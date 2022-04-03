Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.25.

WD opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.43. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

