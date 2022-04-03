Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

