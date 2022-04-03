Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $290,960.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RCL stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

