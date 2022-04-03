LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald Sells 2,784 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

