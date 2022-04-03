LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald Sells 2,784 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
