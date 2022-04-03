National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

