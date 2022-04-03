XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $965,090.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $965,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth $228,000.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

