Richard K. Crumly Sells 17,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $965,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in XPEL by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in XPEL by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

