Richard K. Crumly Sells 17,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $965,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
About XPEL (Get Rating)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPEL (XPEL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.