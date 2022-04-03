Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Director Sells C$1,037,175.04 in Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10.

Fortis stock opened at C$62.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$54.32 and a twelve month high of C$62.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.35.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

