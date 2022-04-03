FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,088,425.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00.

FDS stock opened at $429.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $306.86 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.28.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.10.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

