Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,398,031.92 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PINS opened at $24.81 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $368,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pinterest by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after buying an additional 4,438,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

