Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,398,031.92 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PINS opened at $24.81 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $368,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pinterest by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after buying an additional 4,438,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter.
About Pinterest (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
