Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.